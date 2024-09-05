Herrin Named Executive Director of CFWC

The Community Foundation of Washington County has announced the addition of Darla Herrin as the Foundation’s new Executive Director. With more than twenty years of combined experience in the hospitality and business development arenas, Herrin brings a wealth of knowledge, vision, and leadership to the Foundation. Her responsibilities will include the oversight of all aspects of the Community Foundation’s operations, including helping new donors set up funds to realize their charitable dreams, working with existing fund advisors, and administering the Foundation’s grant-making process.

“I am honored to join the Community Foundation of Washington County and am eager to meet the incredible community here in Washington County and the surrounding region,” says Herrin. “The opportunity to work with donors to develop and grow philanthropy to best serve our community for generations to come, as well as to collaborate with local and regional nonprofit organizations, fund advisors and key stakeholders to drive positive outcomes through our grant-making and programmatic scope of work touches my heart.”