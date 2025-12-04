

Focuses on Modernization, Growth, Strength and Efficiency

Clarksdale is known as a hotspot for music tourism in the Mississippi Delta, and the surrounding area is one of the most fertile agricultural production areas in the world. Adding to that economic mix is manufacturing jobs created by Image Industries, a steel fabrication business that relocated from Chicago to Clarksdale in the fall of 2019.

In 2024 Jay Betterway became the new owner of Image Industries with a focus on modernization, growth and rebuilding the company into a stronger, more efficient manufacturer.

“Image Industries manufactures metal fasteners, weld studs and stud-welding systems used in heavy equipment, construction, infrastructure, and energy industries,” says Betterway. “Our Blue Arc® Stud Welding product line is a cornerstone of the business and serves customers across North America and internationally.”

Betterway says Clarksdale offers a great location for manufacturing—strong logistics access, an available skilled workforce, and a community that supports industrial growth. It’s also a cost-effective and centrally located base for shipping across the U.S. Image serves a national customer base and exports to markets in Canada, Latin America and Europe. The company’s growth plan includes expanding international distribution for its “Blue Arc®” welding line over the next two years.

“Overall operating and labor costs are significantly lower here than in the Chicago area,” says Betterway. “This allows us to stay competitive while investing more in workforce development, equipment upgrades and quality improvement. We’ve been able to find strong local talent and have partnered with regional workforce training programs that provide hands-on technical skills and certifications. We’ve been very pleased with the quality and commitment of workers here in the Delta.”

Betterway attributes the company’s success to people, precision and perseverance—building a culture where quality and accountability matter, while keeping the company’s focus on innovation and customer reliability.

While tariffs have increased some raw material costs, says Betterway they’ve also created opportunities for U.S.-based manufacturers like Image by strengthening domestic supply chains and driving customers to source more components locally.

Jon Levingston, Executive Director, Crossroads Economic Partnership, says it took a year-long recruitment effort to convince Image Industries to relocate to Clarksdale. Now entering its sixth year in production, the company is continuing to add important diversity to the local jobs market.

“The availability of the former Metso Minerals site, a 143,000-square-foot building, was of great interest to the owners of Image Industries,” says Levingston. “Its availability was certainly an attraction. However, another major factor that aided us in attracting Image to Clarksdale was the coordination and complete cooperation of our city and county government working hand in hand with our local economic development team cannot be underestimated. When the owners of Image saw the commitment of the local government in partnership with the local economic developer, they understood that they would be welcomed by all the elected leadership and the business community.”

Levingston says just as important to the recruitment was the exceptional efforts of the Delta Council’s Delta Strong economic development program. He says Frank Howell, Executive Director of Delta Council, and Tom Gresham, Chairman of the Delta Strong committee, were essential and powerful allies in the recruitment and retention process.

Image Industries has had an exceptionally positive economic impact on Clarksdale and Coahoma County.

“The company has employed between fifty to sixty people,” says Levingston. “Their payroll is significant to our community. Just as much, a once empty building is now using a substantial quantity of services provided by our city’s public utility company, contributing to the support of Clarksdale Public Utilities. Finally, their employees spend money on housing, groceries, and utilities in our community, as well as paying taxes on their home and cars, contributing to our tax base.”

Levingston says each new industry or business brings diversity to their economy. But manufacturing jobs are particularly prized in an era when jobs in manufacturing have declined over the past forty years, as the U.S. economy has shifted to service-providing industries.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, In June 1979, manufacturing employment reached an all-time peak of 19.6 million. In June 2019, employment was at 12.8 million, down 6.7 million or thirty-five percent from the all-time peak. Since 1979, employment fell during each of five recessions, and in each case, employment never fully recovered to pre-recession levels. BLS states that specific industries that have been most affected include fabricated metals, machinery, computer and electrical products, and apparel and textile industries.