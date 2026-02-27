Jenson Joins Yoste Strategic Partners, LLC

Oxford based Yoste Strategic Partners LLC, a professional business-development consulting practice specializing in the Army and Air National Guard marketplace, recently announced the addition of former Director Army National Guard, retired Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen to its team.

Jensen was the 22nd Director of the Army National Guard, serving from 2020-2024

In all, he has over forty-one years of distinguished service in uniform. His assignments include commanding the 34th Infantry “Red Bull” Division and 1st Brigade 34th Armored Brigade Command Team. He has deployed four times in his National Guard career and leaves the service Joint qualified and dual status commander qualified.

“General Jensen has a unique set of skills, knowledge and experience; he knows the National Guard in the field, and he knows how things work in Washington on both sides of the Potomac,” says Geoffrey Yoste, YSP principal. “He will be an amazing addition to the YSP team and provide valuable support to our growing list of clients.”