Jones Named Tenth President of MS Delta Community College 

The Mississippi Delta Community College Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Dr. Steven J. Jones as the tenth President of the College, which was effective January 1. Jones currently serves as Vice President of Administrative and Student Services at the College. He succeeds Dr. Tyrone Jackson, who retired this year after serving as President since 2019. Teresa Webster currently serves as Interim President, stepping in to take the helm upon Jackson’s retirement.

“I’m extremely honored to be selected as the next president of Mississippi Delta Community College,” said Dr. Steven J. Jones. “I thank the Board of Trustees for placing their trust in me to lead our institution into the next chapter. I consider this appointment to be a true blessing from God, and I give Him all the praise. I look forward to working alongside my esteemed colleagues to move the institution forward. I would be remiss if I didn’t take this opportunity to thank Interim President Teresa Webster for her steadfast determination and success in leading our institution during this time of transition.”

Jones serves on the Higher Education Research and Development Institute (HERDI) Innovate Advisory Board. As a member of the HERDI Innovate Advisory Board, he has the opportunity to influence the products and services that corporations across America provide to community colleges nationwide.

In addition to his role with HERDI, Jones lends his expertise to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) by evaluating other community colleges outside Mississippi. His involvement in this rigorous review process underscores MDCC’s commitment to maintaining high standards of educational excellence and compliance. He is also a member of the oldest historically African American fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity, Inc. In his spare time, Jones enjoys traveling and spending time with his family.

The appointment concludes a search launched in the summer of 2024 and led by a search committee chaired by Trustee Frank Dantone of Greenville. The search committee enlisted the assistance of an educational consulting firm led by Dr. William Lott.