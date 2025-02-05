

Owner Murat Gur Aims to Provide “Perfect Wi-Fi” for his Customers

When Murat Gur finishes a job installing a Wi-Fi network in a home or business, his clients can expect the system will work efficiently, and that there won’t be any unsightly cables sticking out anywhere.

“I call myself a cable freak because they always bother me,” says Gur, owner and CEO of Mass Technologies. “I don’t like to see any ugly cables sticking out somewhere.”

Cleveland-based Mass Technologies actually is Gur’s nights-and-weekends side business. He works full time as Technical Director at Delta State University.

Gur, who was a competitive swimmer, was introduced to Delta State in 2004 through friends from his native Turkey who were members of the university’s swim team. After graduating in 2008 with a degree in Computer Information Systems, Gur began working in Delta State’s IT department as a desktop technician, then network administrator and manager before becoming technical director.

Gur’s expertise led to his friends asking advice on technology problems and equipment. Business owners also began seeking his help. “A lot of people that I helped were encouraging me to start my own company,” he says. “After it got to the point that it was starting to get a little too much, I made a decision that to keep up with everything properly and professionally, I started Mass Technologies in 2020.”

The Cleveland-based company gets its name from the first initials of the Gur family members: Murat, wife Ashley, son Sawyer and daughter Sela.

“I design Wi-Fi networks, especially for new, large houses, and for businesses,” says Gur. Helping clients establish secure, seamless Wi-Fi throughout a house without using boosters to fill in gaps was the major reason he started the business. “There was a big demand for that,” he said.

Working with homeowners, he looks at their blueprints and designs Wi-Fi that doesn’t have gaps that would require boosters to fill in service. He installs wireless access points around the rooms so that the signal is strong throughout the house.

To avoid any unsightly cables, Gur installs a network cabinet where everything is organized and out of sight. That kind of attention to detail fits right into his company’s mission, which is “perfect Wi-Fi for every business or home.”