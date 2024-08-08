McRae Returns $100 Million in Unclaimed Money

State Treasurer David McRae has returned $100 million in unclaimed money to Mississippians since taking office in 2020. This is the largest amount returned in a single Treasurer’s term.

“I have long seen our unclaimed money program as an economic stimulus that doesn’t cost taxpayers a penny,” said McRae. “Through the COVID pandemic, historic inflation, and economic hardships, our team has remained focused on returning money to the people. Little by little, the work added up, putting an extra $100 million in the pockets of hardworking Mississippians.”

Under McRae’s leadership, the Treasury has updated its unclaimed money system, allowing (among other things) many to claim their cash online without the hassle of getting a notary or depending on the US Postal service. Mississippi residents are invited to search for unclaimed money now at treasury.ms.gov/search.

“It’s important to note that the unclaimed money returns are part of a larger effort to respect the financial needs of Mississippians,” continued McRae. “Beyond the $100 million unclaimed money returns, our team has helped earn nearly $375 million in interest income, restored the college savings program’s solvency, and struck debt refinancing deals that saved $100 million.”

To celebrate the $100 million milestone, McRae has launched a statewide tour that will reach Jackson, Southaven, Tupelo, Hattiesburg and the Coast, beginning on August 5.