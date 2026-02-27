MDCC Announces Record-Breaking Enrollment Increase 

Mississippi Delta Community College (MDCC) recorded the largest percentage increase in enrollment by headcount of any community college in Mississippi for the Spring 2026 semester, according to the ten day enrollment report released by the Mississippi Community College Board (MCCB). This marks the college’s strongest spring enrollment growth in more than fifteen years.

MDCC’s spring headcount increased by 14.3 percent over the previous spring, the highest among all fifteen community colleges statewide and nearly triple the systemwide average of 4.7 percent. The college also posted a 10.1 percent increase in student credit hour production, well above the statewide average of 4.2 percent. This growth surpasses MDCC’s previous high marks of three percent headcount growth in 2018 and four percent credit hour growth in 2024.

“This spring marks our largest enrollment increase in more than fifteen years, and it’s a direct result of the collective effort across our campus and community,” says Jay Gary, Vice President of Enrollment Management. “From admissions, financial aid, recruiting and advising to the dedication of our faculty and staff, and the invaluable partnership of our high school counselors, this growth reflects a shared commitment to helping students see a clear, supported path to success.”

The enrollment milestone underscores the momentum MDCC has built through intentional recruitment strategies and a sustained focus on student access and support. The college’s seven-county service area has responded to expanded outreach efforts and strengthened partnerships with secondary schools across the Delta.

MDCC’s spring enrollment surge follows a seven percent overall increase for fall 2025, which marked the institution’s highest headcount and full-time equivalent since before the pandemic. The continued growth signals sustained confidence in the college’s academic programs, workforce training and student services.