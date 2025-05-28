MDCC Celebrates First Middle College Graduates 

Mississippi Delta Community College held its first standalone Middle College graduation ceremony on May 8. This event marked a significant milestone in the life of the program, highlighting the achievements of sixty-three students who have successfully completed both their high school diplomas and associate degrees through the innovative Middle College partnership.

MDCC’s Middle College program is a dynamic collaboration between the college and area school districts. Designed for motivated juniors and seniors, the program empowers students to accelerate their academic journey by taking college courses while still enrolled in high school. Students attend class on MDCC’s campus, receiving rigorous instruction in a supportive environment that fosters academic growth, confidence, and career readiness.

“I am so proud of our middle college graduates,” says MDCC President Dr. Steven Jones. “Despite the challenges attending high school and college simultaneously may present, these students thrived in the classroom. Over sixty-nine percent of our middle college students graduated with Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) honors. To achieve this honor, they had to maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher on a total of fifteen academic hours. Their achievement is a testament to their individual talents, but also to the supportive environment their high schools and Mississippi Delta Community College have created.”