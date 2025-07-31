MDCC Holds Ribbon-Cutting for Thompson-Dantone Hall

Mississippi Delta Community College marked a significant milestone in campus development on July 10 with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and name unveiling of its newest men’s residence hall, Thompson-Dantone Hall.

Held on the Moorhead campus, the event celebrated not only the opening of the state-of-the-art residence facility, but also the two distinguished individuals for whom the building is named: longtime MDCC Board of Trustees members Mickey Thompson and Frank Dantone.

Completed in 2025, Thompson-Dantone Hall features seventy-six rooms designed to house 152 students. The residence includes a first-floor lobby and computer lab, study rooms, and a second-floor recreation and kitchenette area. The hall is also equipped with modern laundry facilities and amenities to support student life and success. The building stands as a testament to MDCC’s long-standing commitment to student experience, academic achievement, and community investment.

The naming of Thompson-Dantone Hall honors two individuals whose decades of leadership and dedication have left a lasting impact on the institution. The late Mickey Thompson served on the MDCC Board of Trustees for thirty-three years; Frank Dantone, a current board member, has served since 1991.

With the opening of Thompson-Dantone Hall, MDCC continues to invest in transformative spaces that elevate student life and strengthen the college’s mission to educate and empower the Mississippi Delta.