MDNHA Currently Accepting Applications for Grant Program 

The Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area (MDNHA) is now accepting applications for its Fall 2025 Festival/Event Grant Program. This cycle offers a unique opportunity for organizations to receive up to $5,000 in reimbursement funding for festivals and cultural heritage events that celebrate the rich and diverse traditions of the Mississippi Delta.

“Cultural events are the heartbeat of the Delta,” says MDNHA Board President, Stephanie Patton. “They bring our stories to life, connect our communities, and remind us of what makes this region so special. By supporting these festivals, we’re helping keep our traditions alive and giving folks a reason to come together and celebrate who we are.”

The application cycle opened on July 7 and will remain open until August 15. Eligible projects must take place between September 22 and December 31, 2025, and all events must be free and open to the public.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, local governments, schools, higher education institutions, and federally recognized Native American tribes. Applicants must demonstrate a 2:1 non-federal match, meaning $10,000 in cash or in-kind contributions for the full $5,000 award.