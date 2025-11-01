Mid-Delta Airport in Greenville  



Improvements Bode Well for 2026

Mid-Delta Airport is a public-use airport in unincorporated Washington County. Located five miles northeast of Greenville, the City owns the airport. It is served by one commercial airline which is subsidized by the Essential Air Service program. Formerly, the facility was known as Greenville Air Force Base opening as such in the early 1940s, before transitioning into primarily a commercial facility in the early 1970s. prices.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation records, the airport had 5,829 passenger boardings as of November 2024. “However in 2023, we did reach our necessary enplanements mark, which allowed the City to seek additional aviation funding which we are currently putting to use,” says Levell Hawkins, who has been Airport Director since November of 2024.

Hawkins, who had previously worked at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans in a number of major roles, primarily operations, says Mid-Delta represents strong economic development for the Delta and the entire state, with enplanements now averaging around 6,000 a month.

“We are a significant part of a major transportation hub in Mississippi,” he says, “which helps this region as the state as a whole. As an example, we here in Greenville have had a number of executives fly in recently, using Mid-Delta for business and personal reasons.”

Hawkins says numbers are continuing to rise at the airport, mainly in General Aviation (GA), “and we’re pleased with our enplanements. Again, a number of executives and government officials utilize Mid-Delta regularly and our military comes through often doing touch and gos.”

With a total of twenty-one full-time employees and nine firefighters, Mid-Delta takes up 2000 acres with 600 of those leased out to a Research and Development Ag operation on the campus. “Our primary runway is 8,000 feet long and also have a secondary runway which is 7,019 feet long,” says Hawkins. “Such lengths are not typical and a little longer than most regional airports, but their lengths represent the days when Mid-Delta was an Air Force base.”

A museum of those military-era artifacts is located at Mid-Delta as is a restaurant for guests and travelers, which Hawkins says is the process of being renovated and expanded. “It will be rebranded with a blues theme,” he notes.

“MDCC will also soon be hosting several aviation mechanic classes here at the airport,” continues Hawkins. “And, several other renovation projects will be taking place on our building and our runways and taxiways in order to upgrade. There’s quite a lot going on here at the same time, and we’re excited about the future of Mid-Delta.”

Part of the excitement, says Hawkins, is due to the announcement in September when Mid-Delta revealed a historic milestone in air service for the Mississippi Delta. As of October 1, Denver Air Connection (DAC) officially began service from Greenville with new nonstop flights to Atlanta, Georgia (Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport) and continuing flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The inaugural flight was celebrated with a traditional water cannon salute to mark the occasion. This flight represents Greenville’s first-ever jet service to Atlanta, opening the doors to new travel opportunities for residents, businesses, and visitors.

“This inaugural flight is more than just a departure to a new destination—it’s a symbol of progress for our community,” says Hawkins. “For the first time, Greenville will be directly connected to two of the nation’s busiest hubs. This means better access for travelers, stronger connections for local businesses, and more opportunities for growth in the Delta.”

“This marks a historic moment for Greenville and the entire Mississippi Delta. With Denver Air Connection’s new nonstop service to Atlanta and continuing flights to Dallas/Fort Worth, our community is now directly connected to two of the world’s busiest transportation hubs. This is more than an air service expansion—it’s a gateway to opportunity,” continues Hawkins.

“For our families, it means easier travel and access to new destinations. For our businesses, it means stronger connections to markets and customers across the nation and the globe. And for our city, it is another step forward in making Greenville a hub of progress, growth, and possibility in the Delta,” he says.

“I commend our Airport Director Levell Hawkins, city leaders, and community partners whose vision and persistence brought us to this day. Together, we are lifting Greenville to new heights,” says Mayor Errick D. Simmons of Greenville on the occasion.

“We’ll be getting to 10,000 enplanements a year soon with this new addition,” says Hawkins. “It’s very attainable and, with all of the other improvements currently taking place here, 2026 looks very good for us—which is good for the Delta and the state.”