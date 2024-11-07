Mississippi Airports Assn. Elects Board Members

At their recent annual conference, members of the Mississippi Airports Association elected officers and board members for 2024-25.

Continuing board members are Nick Ardillo, Rosa Beckett of Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, Tommy Booth of Michael Baker International, Matt Dowell of Golden Triangle Regional Airport, Mike Forster of Louisville-Winston County Airport, Tom Heanue of Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, Wes Kirkpatrick of Monroe County Airport, Richard Nelson of Natchez-Adams County Airport, Matt Owens of Hesler-Noble Field in Laurel, Joe Wheeler of Tupelo Regional Airport and Clay Williams of Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

Joining them again is Clint Johnson, Airport Director for Cleveland Municipal Airport. This marks a return to the board for Johnson, who previously served some years ago.

Officers for 2024-25 are President Wes Kirkpatrick, Vice President/President-elect Clay Williams, Secretary Matt Dowell, Treasurer Mike Forster, Assistant Treasurer Matt Owens and Past President, Tom Heanue.

The Mississippi Airports Association is looking forward to a year of accomplishments with this leadership and appreciates their commitment to serve, furthering aviation interests in our state.