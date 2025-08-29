

Greenwood based business services a three state area

Father and son duo Randy and Randall Clark have been providing Mississippians with convenient access to communications services for over thirty years. The pair owns and operates Mississippi Communications, LLC, based in Greenwood.

“We do communication systems as far as business telephone systems, security, burglar and fire alarms, commercial and residential,” says Randy Clark. “We do CCTV, which are camera systems, and we do a lot of new construction, we build IT network systems, and build computer rooms or IT rooms. We do a lot of camera systems, and, obviously, a lot of security systems with the burglar and commercial fire alarms.”

In addition to these services, Mississippi Communications also offers aerial and underground cabling, and tower maintenance, as well as providing both commercial and residential service needs.

“Basically, if you can talk on it, we can fix it,” says Clark. “We specialize in NEC, AVAYA and NORTEL, and we work on all other brands.”

Randy Clark has thirty-seven years of experience in the communications business.

“I started in the communications business in 1988, working for Scientific Telecom,” says Clark. “My son basically grew up in the communications and security business so it’s all he’s ever really known. A few years ago we decided to go out on our own, and started a father and son business in 2016.”

Although the company is headquartered in Greenwood, they offer service throughout all of Mississippi, as well as areas of Arkansas and Louisiana.

“We’re based out of our home office in Carrollton, which is where we started, and we still have that office, but we also have our main office in Greenwood at 215 Lamar St.,” he says. “We are open Monday through Friday but basically, we operate twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. It never stops.”

Customer service and satisfaction is one of their main goals.

“Our goal as a company is to give the best service available along with the best prices and competitive pricing,” says Clark. “We take pride in our work. That’s one thing we strive for is to take care of our customers, and service comes first. Basically we ‘babysit’ our customers. We make sure our customers are taken care of and their problems are addressed as promptly as possible, and we do it right the first time.”