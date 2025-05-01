Mississippi Levee Board Attends Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. 

The Mississippi Levee Board traveled to Washington, D. C. and met with the Mississippi Congressional Delegation on March 10-12. This annual trip, under the auspices of the Mississippi Valley Flood Control Association (MVFCA), provides the delegation with a status update of ongoing flood control projects in the Mississippi Delta and it is an opportunity for the Levee Board to discuss funding requirements for U. S. Army Corps of Engineers flood control projects in the Mississippi Delta as well as Federal legislation which affects Levee Board projects.

Joining the Mississippi Levee Board this year were representatives from the Yazoo-Mississippi Delta Levee Board, the Greenville Port and the Rosedale Port. The Ports discussed the need for annual dredging money to help keep the ports operating at full capacity during the low-water season which coincides with the farm harvest season.