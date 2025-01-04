

Creates Increased Visibility and an Economic Boost for the Delta

The Mississippi River Marathon began in 2013 as a fundraiser for education and now benefits the Washington County and Southeast Arkansas Community Foundations. An additional benefit is that the races are good for the tourism and visibility of the area. The race introduces a lot of visitors to the Delta, even from long distances. An estimated eighty-five percent of the participants are from sixty miles outside of Greenville, resulting in a significant increase in hotel stays and restaurant sales over the race weekend.

In years past, runners started the race in Arkansas and ran over the Mississippi River Bridge into Mississippi. Unfortunately, construction on Hwy 82 will prevent runners from this course, requiring the race to stay on the Mississippi side of the river. The safety of the runners is of upmost importance and led to the decision for the change, but registered runners will have the option of a full refund if they decide not to run this year. Hopefully the race will return to its normal course in 2026 as construction on Highway 82 is ahead of schedule and should be complete by Fall 2025.

“Currently we have runners from thirty-two states,” Jamie Murrell, an organizer for the event, says. “The Mississippi River Marathon offers the only marathon in the Delta and a variety of opportunities that no other race can offer. Our goals are first, for people across the nation, especially in the Delta communities, to get excited about healthy lifestyles by supporting and participating in our running events. Second, this marathon was created to help all children receive an excellent education, now enforced by donations to the Washington County and Southeast Arkansas Community Foundations.”

Nearly 500 runners participated in the race in 2024, including many families, and similar numbers are expected this year. The race begins at 8 a.m. on February 1, a great time of the year to participate in a strenuous outdoor activity because the weather is cooler.

Wesley Smith, Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau Director, says it is a great boost to the economy, especially since it falls after the holidays and before the weather warms and people begin traveling. “Our hotels and restaurants love it,” says Smith. “Many of the runners are into other forms of outdoor recreation and the Delta has that in abundance. They come for the race and, while they are here, they discover our other great outdoor activities.”

Several races are held in addition to the 26.2-mile marathon. There is a half marathon, a half marathon relay, and a 5k. The Marathon Board President Sharon Freeman says most participants from other states have never heard of Greenville, so it improves the area’s visibility when runners return home and tell others about the race. “People love coming to our race and say our hospitality is the best,” says Freeman. “The food we have at the post-race party is a draw as well. Some runners have mentioned how nice the food is and that a lot of races don’t have as much.”

Esther Sanders has run the race several times, and this year she is bringing three of her family members to run with her. “We have a big family,” says Sanders. “Running provides quality time together with training and racing. The girls have done cross country and track throughout high school. I have run the Mississippi River Marathon several times and invited them to join me. This will be our sixteen-year-old’s first half marathon. Our goal…God’s glory in all we do!”

This year, our 5K race is free for children 18 and under, thanks to a grant from King’s Daughters and Sons Circle #2. The race website has a six-week training plan for the 5k, designed to guide runners as they build their endurance and strength leading to race day. “Whether you’re a beginner or looking to improve your time, our training plan has everything you need to cross the finish line with confidence,” the website says.

Sponsors of the event include the Delta Lodging Group, the Delta Group (Ayers-Delta Implement, Planters Equipment, Delta Implement), Chicot Memorial Medical Center, Greenville\Washington County, King’s Daughters and Sons Circle #2, Guaranty Bank and Planters Bank. More information is available at msrivermarathon.raceroster.com.