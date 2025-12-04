MS Healthcare Collaborative Holds Statewide Conference to Chart Future  

The Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative (MHC) recently hosted its inaugural statewide conference October 5–8, bringing together more than 250 hospital executives, state policy leaders, Medicaid officials, health plan executives, physicians, and industry innovators to chart the future of healthcare in Mississippi.

The three-day event featured Governor Tate Reeves, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Tom Price, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney, Mississippi Medicaid Executive Director Cindy Bradshaw, and senior leaders from across the state’s hospital and health system community.

“The Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative has been a tremendous partner in our shared mission to strengthen healthcare across our state,” says Governor Tate Reeves. “Their leadership is helping ensure that Mississippians have greater access to the quality care they deserve. Together, we’re building a healthier, stronger Mississippi for generations to come.”

The event also included a Legislative Outlook panel with thirteen members of the Mississippi Legislature, representing committees that influence healthcare policy, as well as a discussion with senior Division of Medicaid leadership on upcoming priorities for the program

The conference sessions concluded with a forward-looking discussion on rural health transformation featuring hospital and care delivery leaders working in Mississippi’s rural communities.

“We were very pleased with the turnout and participation at the conference,” says Kent Nicaud, Chairman of the Mississippi Healthcare Collaborative. “Our speakers gave great insights touching a wide variety of subjects of interest to our attendees, from the Affordable Care Act, to healthcare information technology, to rural health facility concerns.”