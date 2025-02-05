MTA Unveils Workforce Development Program

The Mississippi Tourism Association recently introduced the Heart of Hospitality Workforce Development Training Program. This initiative is designed to empower Mississippi’s fourth-largest private-sector employer with the tools needed to create meaningful, positive guest experiences in Mississippi. By focusing on workforce development, MTA wants to ensure the industry continues to thrive, drive economic growth and enhance the state’s reputation as a premier travel destination.

Heart of Hospitality includes seven free online video sessions in English and Spanish, covering essential skills such as listening and communication, connecting with guests and fostering a positive visitor experience. Participants navigate real-world scenarios, test their skills through quizzes and earn a “Certified Hospitality Expert” (CHE) designation upon completion, equipping them for success in the hospitality industry. The courses are available for anyone currently in the hospitality industry or those seeking to enter this sector.

Additional Heart of Hospitality program elements include a statewide online job bank and educational seminars to develop tourism leaders. Together with the online courses, the overall program will support tourism professionals and attract new talent to Mississippi’s $11.5 billion tourism industry that employs a total of 133,880 people and generated $1.1 billion in state and local tax revenue in 2023.

“The Heart of Hospitality program is about celebrating the hard work, teamwork and diverse stories of Mississippi’s tourism professionals,” said Danielle Morgan, Executive Director of MTA. “Our goal is to make this resource accessible to as many industry partners as possible, demonstrating its impact and securing continued support for workforce development for Mississippi’s fourth-largest industry.”