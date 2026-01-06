MVSU Announces Continued Student Enrollment Increases 

Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) continues to move forward with steady momentum, reporting a 3.2 percent increase in student enrollment for Fall 2025, according to data released by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL). MVSU’s total enrollment rose from 2,205 students in Fall 2024 to 2,276 students in Fall 2025.

The growth at MVSU contributes to a broader upward trend across Mississippi’s public university system, which saw overall enrollment climb by nearly three percent—from 79,817 to 81,961 students statewide.

President Dr. Jerryl Briggs, Sr., describes the increase as both modest and meaningful.

“In the midst of an enrollment cliff impacting colleges and universities nationwide, Valley continues to move forward,” says Briggs. “This increase, though modest, reflects the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students to keep the Valley in motion. Every student who chooses MVSU strengthens our mission to educate, empower, and elevate.”

Mississippi IHL Commissioner of Higher Education, Dr. Al Rankins Jr., praised the collective progress of the state’s public universities, noting that enrollment growth underscores the confidence families have in Mississippi’s higher education system.

“Mississippi’s universities continue to set a high standard for our students in terms of value and price, and these enrollment figures reflect the confidence that families from around the state and beyond have in our university system,” says Rankins.

With this continued progress, MVSU remains focused on enhancing student success, academic innovation, and community engagement—ensuring that “Valley in Motion” is more than a theme, but a reflection of the university’s ongoing trajectory.