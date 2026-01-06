New Entities Are Setting Up Offices at the University of Mississippi  

Four new companies, representing a variety of fields, from technology, philanthropy and advanced construction to financial technology entrepreneurship, are setting up new offices at Ole Miss.

“Having an office at the Innovation Hub at Insight Park means gaining access to research partnerships, talent pipelines and business support services,” says William Nicholas, Director of Economic Development and Insight Park.

“Each new tenant represents a different part of the economic engine we’re building,” he says. “From cybersecurity to philanthropy, construction and fintech—these companies will bring new jobs, internships and partnerships directly to the university community and the region.”

ScamZero, The Magee Foundation and Unity Construction opened offices this fall, and a fourth—MS FinTech—will launch operations this month.

ScamZero is a cybersecurity startup created by Mike Guardalabene and Michelle Pigott that aims to protect users from online scams, digital fraud and identity theft.

The Magee Foundation is a nonprofit organization that focuses on addressing mental health challenges in rural communities.

“The Magee Foundation chose the Innovation Hub at Insight Park because it’s a place built for ideas and engagement that create impact,” says founder, David Magee.

Unity Construction, an Oxford-based construction company, specializes in aviation, energy and maritime sectors. Being on the Ole Miss campus will enable it to partner with the School of Engineering, providing students with opportunities while developing fresh perspectives in the field, says Unity CEO, Heston Powers.

“Ultimately, our presence at Insight Park is intended to drive economic development, create jobs and foster innovative infrastructure solutions that benefit Oxford and the broader region,” says Powers.

MS FinTech is a financial technology company that develops digital tools to help customers make payments and manage money.

Oxford-Lafayette Inc., the region’s economic development foundation, and AccelerateMS, the state’s workforce training and development office, also recently opened offices in Insight Park.