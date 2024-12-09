NMRMC Receives Generous and Substantial Donation

At the Global Heart Network conference held at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California on November 4, representatives of the US based Divine Will Foundation, a 501(3) corporation, and Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, an acute care hospital located in Clarksdale, Mississippi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding that memorialized a gift of $1 million from the foundation to the hospital.

Dr. Shaun Setty, Divine Will Foundation Board Member; Divine Will Foundation founder, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai participated in the signing along with hospital Chief Executive Officer, Lorie Till; hospital Chief Operating Officer, Sylvester Thornton; and hospital Board Advisor, Jon Levingston at Stanford University.

The gift of $1 million dollars will fund equipment upgrades to the hospital’s labor and delivery service. To honor the gift, the hospital will name its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Mother and Child Centre.

“We believe in the philosophy of ‘One World, One Family’ and in a family all of us must look after each other, especially its most vulnerable members,” says Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, DWF founder. “In the Mississippi Delta, the urgent need for proper maternal and child healthcare cannot be overstated. With several rural hospitals around the region downsizing or eliminating labor and delivery services, this centre is a ray of hope for the women and children of the entire state of Mississippi. The ability to be able to assist the Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center help more of our extended family in the surrounding communities is our resolve and privilege. We are grateful for this opportunity.”

“We are thrilled to receive this gift that will mean so much to our ability to serve the needs of mothers and infants at our hospital,” says Lorie Till, NMRMC CEO. “We are so grateful to the Sadguru Sai and all the members of the Divine Will Foundation Board for bestowing us with a gift of this magnitude. It is our intent to honor their trust and faith in us by increasing the level of care available to newborns.”