Ole Miss Alumni Association Makes Plans To Build New Center

For almost seventy-five years, University of Mississippi alumni and friends have found a home at the Alumni House overlooking the Grove. This space has served as a hub for connection, celebration and memories, but the university – and its alumni base – has outgrown the facility.

The Ole Miss Alumni Association plans to build a larger, more modern alumni center, and a lead gift of $4 million from the Dr. and Mrs. R. Faser Triplett Foundation kick-started that effort. Dozens of alumni have already contributed to the project.

The Alumni Association plays a crucial role in maintaining lifelong connections between the university and its former students. Through programs, events and initiatives, the association sponsors and hosts programs, events and initiatives to fosters a sense of belonging that begins while students are enrolled on campus and extends beyond graduation.

“Enhanced facilities are not only essential in achieving this mission but also contribute to expanding services and engagement opportunities,” says Kirk Purdom, Executive Director of Alumni Affairs. “Demands for meeting and event spaces exceed the current Triplett Alumni Center’s capacity.

Some traditional events have moved off campus, while some new requests have been declined due to space limitations.”

The Alumni House was built in 1950, when Ole Miss had just over 11,000 alumni. The Triplett Alumni Center, named for late association president Dr. Faser Triplett, was completed in 1997, expanding the center’s office spaces and event capacity.

The Ole Miss alumni population has grown to more than 168,000, so even more space and amenities are needed. The gift from the Triplett Foundation ensures that the new facility will retain the Triplett Alumni Center name.

The Triplett Foundation is managed by the Triplett children: Chip Triplett, of Ridgeland; Diane Holloway, of Nashville, Tennessee; Suzy Fuller, of Greenwood, South Carolina; Liz Walker of Jackson; and Lou Ann Woidtke of Madison.