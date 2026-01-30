Planters Holding Company Merges With BSJ Bancshares, Inc. 

Planters Holding Company, Inc., the holding company for Planters Bank and Trust Company, recently announced the successful completion of its merger with Saint Joseph, Louisiana based BSJ Bancshares, Inc. (“BSJ Bancshares”), the holding company for Cross Keys Bank, effective January 1.

Customers of Cross Keys Bank will continue to be served through their existing branches, websites, and digital banking platforms until all core systems are converted to Planters, which is expected to occur early in the first quarter of 2026. Customers will receive detailed conversion information in advance of any changes.

“We are pleased to welcome the Cross Keys team and their customers to Planters,” says Alan Hargett, Chief Executive Officer of Planters Holding Company, Inc. “We have worked closely with the CEO of Cross Keys Bank, Michael Vizard, and his team over the past several months, and we have seen firsthand their commitment to customers, team members, and community banking. The cultural alignment between our organizations is strong, and together we are well positioned to expand our presence and deepen our service across key Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas markets.”

As a combined organization, Planters now has approximately $2.7 billion in total assets, $2.3 billion in total deposits, and $1.7 billion in total loans, strengthening its position as one of the region’s leading community banks.