Reeves and McDaniel Named to MAMA Hall of Fame

The Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA) recently inducted Governor Tate Reeves and Barbara McDaniel, retired Toyota Manager of External Affairs, into the MAMA Hall of Fame at their 2024 Recognition Dinner which was held on November 6.

Barbara McDaniel

The MAMA Hall of Fame was launched in 2019, to honor individuals that have been crucial to the growth of the Mississippi automotive manufacturing industry and MAMA. Governor Reeves and Barbara McDaniel were recognized for their long service, leadership and impact on MAMA.

As Mississippi’s 65th Governor Tate Reeves, has had an impact on MAMA and the entire state. Under Governor Reeves’ leadership, Mississippi has seen record employment numbers for its citizens. As Governor he has overseen the location of the two largest economic development projects in the state’s history, one of those being Amplify Technologies—a partnership between PACCAR, Cummins and Daimler in Marshall County that will produce advanced battery cells for the long-haul trucking sector. This 2,000-new-jobs project represents the largest payroll commitment in Mississippi history.

Barbara McDaniel came to Mississippi in 2007 when Toyota announced their new manufacturing plant at Blue Springs. As a Manager of External Affairs, McDaniel became the face of Toyota in Mississippi. McDaniel became the first Toyota representative on the MAMA Board where she served for five years, rising to serve as the president of the association.