Reid Sherman Investment Group Named to Forbes List

Reid Sherman Investment Group of Raymond James, with offices in both Oxford and Tupelo, was named to the 2026 Forbes list of Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams. The list, which recognizes teams from national, regional and independent firms, was released online January 7. Reid Sherman Investment Group is ranked fifth among Mississippi firms on this year’s Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list. The team is honored to be the only investment firm in North Mississippi recognized on this distinguished list, marking their fourth consecutive year of earning this prestigious recognition

Advisor teams that are considered must have: at least five team members, one advisor with a minimum of seven years of experience, been in existence as a team for at least one year and been nominated by their firm. The algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.