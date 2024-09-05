

Non-Profit Organization Serves the Entire State

When the Mississippi SCORE office in Jackson closed in January, Chapter Chair Darleana McHenry, EdD, had an idea. Why not move the office to the Delta, and build services for the poorest area of the state while also expanding coverage throughout Mississippi?

“When the pandemic struck, everybody was working from home,” says McHenry. “Offices are quite expensive. The virtual office system became robust. We were encouraged to partner with universities or chambers of commerce, to be out in the community to save money and to provide more services to clients, which we have. There wasn’t a struggle getting (the relocation) approved.”

SCORE, a non-profit organization, is a federal program offering mentorship and many other services to small business owners. It is funded in part by a $17 million grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), covering fifty states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“The goal is to provide more services throughout the state, and not just in the capital,” says McHenry. “I’ve worked really hard to let people know I’m committed to all of Mississippi.”

Janita Stewart, longtime director of SBA Mississippi, is among those who work closely with McHenry. For example, the pair co-hosted SBA Disaster and Recovery Workshops and partnered on projects with Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs). McHenry is also working with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to host tax compliance workshops.

“It’s nice that we can actually get state and federal agencies to work together for Mississippi, as opposed to everybody being in their own silo,” says McHenry. “People are starting to say it makes sense for us to work together. We can do more with our budget. You can do more with your budget. I’m really happy to be a part of that.”

McHenry spoke with the Delta Business Journal about various issues impacting SCORE Mississippi.

How many SCORE mentors do you have in Mississippi?

Fourteen. I’d like to have forty throughout the state. We have four aspiring mentors that are going through the process to be certified. We’re starting to increase the number of mentors we have in the Delta. For example, we’re hosting workshops to recruit mentors. We need women in non-traditional roles, and trademark attorneys to talk about protecting intellectual property. We also need more people to talk about grant writing and get clients to understand they need a strategic plan to start writing grants.

What are some common misperceptions about accessing SCORE mentors?

SCORE mentors aren’t set up for just a phone call here or there. I always encourage the relationship. When you have an ongoing relationship, you can ask questions as issues arise. And there are always going to be issues that come up!

Is there a particular area of focus trending?

Right now, I’m working on the trades. We have a lot of people in Mississippi who have a trade and they’re not filing the proper documents. I talk to them about why it’s important to have the proper documentation, especially if you want to expand your business.

How would someone connect with a SCORE counselor?

It’s very simple. Go to SCORE.org/Mississippi and request a mentor.

How do SCORE counselors connect with clients?

SCORE counselors reach out to clients in whatever way is easier for them—phone, email, in person, Zoom. We understand that many people who are starting a business also have a job during the daytime, so we strive to accommodate them. Sometimes, we offer group counseling sessions, or we’ll have certain days where people can drop by our Cleveland office and speak with a mentor.

Also, we can do short-term mentoring sessions if business owners are facing a short-term deadline. Small businesses that use SCORE mentoring services tend to generate more revenue by having an accountability partner.

What’s an example of an issue a SCORE counselor might address?

A woman came in who’s been in business for three years and she’s never filed business taxes. It’s important to sit down with somebody you trust and understand that nobody’s judging you. But that’s something you need to get straight quickly before you get in trouble.

Another young lady made cosmetics body butter. She came to see me because she needed funding to purchase equipment. Getting a small business loan requires planning. The SBA doesn’t give loans; it guarantees (85 percent of) loans (up to $150,000, and 75 percent of loans greater than $150,000). I asked if she had $100 worth of supplies, how much money could she make? She says around $4,500. I said, then start there. Take $100 to make $4,500, and then invest that $4,500. You need to show a lender you have sales growth as part of the basics for a good loan application. You’ll need two or three years’ back taxes. You cannot grow a business if you don’t know how much you’re making.

What’s an example of a SCORE outreach project?

On August 19, we held a free Lunch & Learn program at the Chamber Washington County Economic Alliance on Guidance and Resources for Effective Record-Keeping and Tax Compliance. Barbara Bennett, a liaison of the IRS, presented it. Many people don’t know the IRS offers free guidance and resources to help small business owners develop effective record-keeping practices that meet state and federal tax reporting requirements.

In what other ways does SCORE make a difference?

In Mississippi, there’s a disaster every year. We offer workshops in disaster areas to explain the importance of SBA disaster relief programs. We were most recently in Rolling Fork (where a devastating tornado struck in 2023). We have people on the ground who can follow up with those who have filed SBA small business disaster relief loan applications. Many times, when people are denied, they get discouraged and don’t file an appeal. It could be something simple, like when a woman filed taxes, she used her maiden name. And by the time the disaster happened, she was married. The use of two different names triggers an automatic denial.

In what ways does SCORE helps entrepreneurs online?

SCORE offers a diverse array of webinars available on demand. I’m an educator by profession and SCORE has one of the best online learning platforms that I’ve seen. When the pandemic hit, it really took off. We have everything from Grant Writing 101 to Google Analytics.