

Providing a Variety of Products to Multi-State Area

Whether it’s for agriculture, aviation, commercial, or the needs of every day people, Scott Petroleum Corporation sells oil and gas products in Mississippi, Arkansas, and northern Louisiana.

What started solely as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributor ninety years ago under the company name Scott Butane, today Scott Petroleum offers an array of products and services, including fuel delivery, tank rentals, and gas and pipe fitting, as well as operating a biodiesel refinery in Greenville. Their products include propane, agricultural propane, oil and lubricants, Jet-A aviation fuel, diesel, gasoline, and kerosene, biodiesel, and indoor and outdoor appliances.

While many people may know Scott Petroleum for their service stations, Brian Bishop, Chief Financial Officer of Scott Petroleum, said they primarily cater to agriculture and commercial customers for fuel, propane, and lubrication needs.

“The retail side—the gas stations—is actually a smaller signet, but it’s very important and we take pride in any of our convenient stores,” says Bishop, noting they operate about thirteen convenient stores now. “We’re primarily a commercial and wholesale fuel distributor, but we started adding the retail sites with a full convenient store or some gas pumps outside bulk plants to provide an alternative where you can pull in, get some gas and go without worrying about congestion from people stopping to get snacks and beer.”

The two biggest products Scott Petroleum sells are diesel fuel, primarily marketed to ag customers for tractors and trucks, according to Bishop.

“We also do a lot of business with logging companies and just general trucking companies,” he said. “We sell a lot of residential propane, but we also market to the ag community so they can run irrigation engines in the summer. We’ve really made a big push in the last few years to increase the propane-driven irrigation motors that we lease to farmers. That’s really become somewhat of a significant signet in our business.”

In certain areas, particularly northwest Arkansas, Scott Petroleum also markets propane to chicken farmers.

“They gotta keep the birds warm in the wintertime, so we sell quite a bit of propane to those,” says Bishop, noting they are starting to expand their lubrication business to offer lube products to a wide range of industries.

“Additionally, in the food industry, we’re selling a lot to some of these manufacturers and their facilities. Logging companies use a lot of lube when they’re cutting wood. We also sell quite a bit to aero applicators (crop dusters) in the area,” he says.

As for what is yet to come, Bishop said they’re always open to new ideas.

“We’re always looking to grow and do new things,” he says. “There’s nothing concrete on the horizon at the time.”

HISTORY OF SCOTT PETROLEUM

Scott Petroleum Corporation, formerly known as Scott Butane, has a rich history dating back to its establishment in 1935 by Solon A. Scott Sr. Originally focused on the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Itta Bena, Scott Butane quickly gained recognition as the oldest LPG company in the state. The company officially incorporated as Scott Butane in 1946, and later expanded its operations into the distribution of gasoline and diesel, leading to its rebranding as Scott Petroleum.

In 1976, Scott Petroleum underwent a significant transformation through an acquisition, which broadened its scope of services and propelled its growth trajectory. This marked the beginning of a strategic expansion and acquisition program that gained momentum throughout the 1980s.

In 2021, Scott Petroleum reached another milestone when it was acquired by C&S Fuels, LLC., an Arkansas-based company that is part of the esteemed Conner & Stewart family of businesses. This acquisition further solidified Scott Petroleum’s position in the industry and opened up new avenues for growth and collaboration.

Currently, Scott Petroleum Corporation proudly employs over 500 dedicated professionals and operates an extensive network of forty-seven bulk plants across Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The company has earned a reputation as a trusted and reliable distributor of various energy products, including gasoline, diesel, propane, Jet-A fuel, and lubricants. Additionally, Scott Petroleum operates a cutting-edge biodiesel refinery and fuel terminal in Greenville, showcasing its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

In line with its commitment to diversification and serving the needs of its communities, Scott Petroleum also manages seven convenience stores (C-stores) in Mississippi and Arkansas, providing a convenient retail experience for its customers. Moreover, the company operates a feed mill in Hindsville, Arkansas, expanding its reach into the agricultural sector.

Throughout its history, Scott Petroleum Corporation has prioritized safety and reliability in its operations, consistently meeting the fuel and propane requirements of the Ark-La-Miss region. The company takes pride in its strong track record of providing exceptional service and maintaining the highest standards of customer satisfaction.

Overall, Scott Petroleum Corporation’s journey from its humble beginnings as Scott Butane to its present-day stature as a leading energy distributor and service provider is a testament to its enduring commitment to excellence, innovation, and community engagement in the ever-evolving energy landscape of the region.