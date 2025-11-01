Senatobia Hospital Announces New CEO

Highland Hills Medical Center is proud to announce the appointment of Jenny Miller, RN, BSN, MHA, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Miller steps into this role following her tenure as Interim CEO and Chief Nursing Officer, bringing with her a proven track record of strategic leadership and compassionate patient care.

A graduate of Delta State University, Miller earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) before advancing with a Master’s Degree in Health Administration (MHA) from Louisiana State University–Shreveport. Over the years, she has focused on operational excellence, patient safety, and staff development.

During her time as Interim CEO, Miller led critical initiatives to expand services such as therapy, new providers and state-of-the-art equipment. Her dual clinical and administrative background has been instrumental in fostering a collaborative culture that aligns frontline care with strategic objectives.