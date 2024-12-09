Senator Wicker Announces Beth Spivey Chief of Staff

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., recently announced that his long-time Chief of Staff, Michelle Barlow Richardson, will leave government service to accept a new opportunity in the private sector. Richardson first joined Wicker’s staff in 1997 as a Legislative Correspondent and then Executive Assistant. After a two-year stint with the Mississippi State University Foundation, she returned to Team Wicker in 2001. She was promoted to Chief of Staff in 2006.

Senator Wicker’s Legislative Director since 2022, Beth Spivey, will be promoted to Chief of Staff. Spivey is a native of Brandon and a graduate of the University of Mississippi. She has worked in the private sector and government including as an aide to Former U.S. Senator Trent Lott, R-Miss., and as Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security for Legislative Affairs during the first Donald J. Trump Administration.

“I am honored to promote another intelligent, experienced, and proven Mississippian to lead my team,” says Senator Wicker. “Beth Spivey has a proven record of success navigating the federal government combined with a deep knowledge and love of her home state.”