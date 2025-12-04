Shelley Ritter



Executive Director, The Delta Blues Museum, Clarksdale, Mississippi

Tell us about your family

My mom and my sister are my primary family. I have an aunt, several cousins, a niece and a nephew.

Describe what you do in this position

I do whatever needs to be done, which includes pruning the crepe myrtles, writing grants, fundraising, creating exhibits, and planning.

Tell us about your education

Kosciusko Public Schools, Millsaps College and the Center for the Study of Southern Culture at the University of MS provided a well-rounded education for me.

What was your first job?

As a teenager I worked in our family’s mill checking orders and weighing trucks. After college my first job was setting up the archive for Elvis Presley Enterprises.

How did you become interested in your career field?

Growing up, my mother would take me to museums when we traveled. It was always exciting because there was so much to see and learn. I remember being extremely interested in the King Tut exhibition, which we saw in different cities.

During my years at Millsaps I was a frequent visitor to the Old Capitol Museum of Mississippi History, which was under the direction of Patti Carr Black, who was also a friend of my mother. The exhibits and programs were always riveting, causing me to think about and rethink aspects of Mississippi history and culture, but it was “All Shook Up”, an exhibit about all genres of Mississippi’s music that really caused me to seriously think about a career in museums.

What do you like best about your job?

I really like the diversity of duties. I enjoy learning the stories of the musicians and sharing them with others. I try to let the musicians tell their own story—using their words, their music and their experiences. I also enjoy the array of visitors who come to the museum who want to learn more about the music and the people who shaped and created it.

What is a goal you have not yet achieved?

One of the goals I have not yet achieved is making time to write and reflect.

Who was the biggest influence in your life?

Growing up my parents, grandparents, and Gertrude Coleman helped shape my love for traveling, cooking, gardening, and nature. I can remember being allowed to sift the flower for make the biscuits and rolls and being allowed to have my own dough. Eventually I was “in charge” of making the biscuits, which led to other culinary adventures including canning and preserving. My parents made sure I was aware of the positive things about our state, especially the arts.

And, Patti Carr Black, was doing important, amazing work at the Old Capitol that brought a fresh and vibrant life into a building where two state constitutions were crafted and legislative actions, such as Mississippi’s secession from the Union occurred.

Patti, who established the Mississippi Folklife program, curated exhibits on our state parks, quilts and quilters, the Civil Rights movement, and Mississippi’s musicians filled the building welcoming and celebrating all Mississippians and their contributions.

Also, Bill Ferris. I had known about Bill’s work with the Center for the Study of Southern Folklore in Memphis and listened to his blues radio program “Highway 61” on MPB. During my senior year at Millsaps when I was at the Old Capitol thinking about graduate school, when Patti asked, “Do you know Bill? You should talk to him about his program at the Center for the Study of Southern Culture.”

Bill really opened my eyes and my ears to all the worlds and stories that surround me.

Favorite Book

I don’t have a favorite book as much as I have favorite writers. Southern writers are my favorite. But currently my reading/rereading list includes Mary Oliver’s New and Selected Poems, Peter Guralnick’s The Colonel and the King, and Willie Morris’ Yazoo.

Hobbies

I enjoy reading, traveling, cooking, gardening, kayaking and taking care of my pets.

Best business advice you have been given?

Always be open to learning.