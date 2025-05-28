Sparklight Launches Affordable Internet Option 

Amidst rising costs of homes, healthcare, food and other essentials, Sparklight, a leading broadband provider, is helping Anniston residents in need secure fast, reliable internet service.

Now available across a majority of Sparklight’s footprint, Lift Internet offers a dependable, low-cost broadband internet option at $29.95/month. This plan includes a free modem, free standard installation and no credit check for individuals and families who qualify through federal assistance programs including Medicaid, Social Security Disability Income (SSDI), SNAP (EBT) and Unemployment Compensation.

“We believe access to reliable internet is a necessity, and we’re committed to removing the barriers so that we can support our neighbors in the communities we serve,” says Tony Mokry, Senior Vice President of Residential Services.

Lift Internet reflect Sparklight’s commitment to providing straightforward options that work for today’s households—especially at a time when internet access is essential for education, work, economic opportunity and staying connected to friends and loved ones in daily life.