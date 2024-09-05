Stewardship Trust Fund Deadline Extended

On August 1, the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund opened its third application cycle utilizing $12 million in funding appropriated during the 2024 Legislative Session. The MOSTF Board of Trustees began accepting grant applications on August 1. On August 14, the MOSTF Board of Trustees approved to extend the deadline for application submissions from September 3 to September 16. “The MOSTF application is quite involved, and we want to receive as many quality project proposals as possible,” says Ricky Flynt, MOSTF Executive Director. “We have extended the deadline to provide ample time for interested entities to prepare and submit their proposals.”

MOSTF has previously awarded over $9.7 million in funding from the 2022 Legislative appropriations and over $14.4 million in funding from the 2023 Legislative appropriations.

To date, the MOSTF Board has successfully awarded fifty-three quality projects that will enhance our vital natural resources, complete critical conservation efforts, and bolster outdoor recreation for all Mississippians.