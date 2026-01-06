The Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale to Unveil New Collaborative Project 

This month, Delta Blues Museum will unveil a new collaborative project, “The River and The Road to the Blues,” made possible by an FY25 grant received from the Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area (MDNHA) as well as a promotional support grant from Visit Mississippi.

Through a new traveling exhibit and interactive educational program online, “The River and The Road to the Blues” explores the impact the Mississippi River and Highway 61 had on Blues music. The project features a new interactive Explore and Learn program as well as a traveling exhibit created in partnership with Quapaw Canoe Company, Mississippi Wildlife Heritage Museum, Highway 61 Blues Museum, Yazoo Mississippi Delta Levee Board and the Mississippi River Parkway Commission (MRPC).

Premiering at Delta Blues Museum, the ten-panel exhibit will later move in June 2026 to the Mississippi Wildlife Heritage Museum in Leland. Both museums are recognized as official MRPC Interpretive Centers, and each museum will offer a special commemorative ticket allowing admission to both museums during the course of the exhibit.

The Museum will host an opening reception for the exhibit in January and will be free and open to the public. The online Explore and Learn feature is already live and accessible on the Museum’s website, and lesson plans for educators are also available.

Expanding educational programming is a priority for Museum Director Shelley Ritter, who hopes the exhibit and interactive feature will be of interest to other interpretive centers and to educators. “Delta Blues Museum continues to explore Blues history in more immersive and interactive ways,” says Ritter. “Funding partners like MDNHA and Visit Mississippi offer us a path to provide more educational resources online and create lifelong learning opportunities for Blues fans of all ages.”