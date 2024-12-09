

Whole Health, Authentically Experienced

The WAE Clinic in Cleveland opened in 2019 with the vision of providing integrative, root-cause-focused care to support individuals in achieving optimal wellness. Inverness native and clinic owner Susan Prather, along with her staff, are dedicated to building “a premier integrative medicine clinic where personalized care and wellness programs enable individuals to live restored.”

The Delta State University alum has a Bachelor of Nursing as well as a Master of Nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing. And, she’s continued her education while working as a nurse practitioner.

“I completed a Fellowship in Anti-Aging, Metabolic and Functional Medicine (FAAMFM) through the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine and am board-certified by the American Board of Anti-Aging Health Practitioners (ABAAHP),” she says. “I also earned a Post-Master’s in Integrative Medicine at George Washington University. Certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (FNP-C) and the American Board of Anti-Aging Health Practitioners (ABAAHP), I serve as an integrative medicine provider and family nurse practitioner.”

With “deep ties to the Mississippi Delta,” Prather worked in the medical field and decided to implement what she feels and understands to be a better way to help patients.

“I recognized the potential to introduce a healthcare model focused on integrative wellness to this area,” she says. “I established The WAE Clinic in Cleveland to bring holistic, patient-centered care to the community.”

Prather and her staff work with all patients.

“The WAE Clinic is a full-service integrative medicine practice serving patients of all ages in the Mississippi Delta,” says Prather. “WAE stands for Whole Health, Authentically Experienced. Our clinic is committed to leading the way in restorative healthcare, specializing in personalized, root-cause-focused medical care. We offer comprehensive wellness programs designed to address the unique needs of each patient, helping them live restored by addressing the underlying causes of health concerns and promoting lasting wellness. We want to lead the way in restorative healthcare by offering personalized care and comprehensive wellness programs that address the root causes of health issues. Our goal is to help individuals achieve long-term wellness and live restored.”

The WAE Clinic has six staff members, including Prather and the administrative staff, and a wellness team, that works together to ensure every patient has a smooth and supportive experience. Prather’s dream clinic is an amalgamation of the best of all healthcare.

“I started The WAE Clinic to meet the growing need for a healthcare model that focuses on finding the root cause of health issues, rather than simply treating symptoms. I wanted to create a place where patients could receive personalized care that combines traditional and natural medicine, empowering them to take control of their health and achieve long-term wellness,” she says. “After experiencing my own health crisis and a long search for answers, I discovered integrative medicine’s whole-person approach. It brought me symptom relief and transformed my perspective after more than a decade working as a nurse practitioner in conventional clinics. Now, I am passionate about sharing what I’ve learned with my patients, helping them move away from the traditional ‘sick care’ model and towards true wellness and vibrant health. I prioritize listening to and evaluating each patient individually so we can treat the cause of their concerns.”

At The WAE Clinic, it’s not the average way of providing healthcare: It’s out-of-the-box thinking and action that gives patients more control of their healthcare.

“We are deeply committed to helping patients achieve lasting health and wellness. Our approach combines modern medical diagnostics with natural therapies and we believe in empowering patients to make informed decisions about their health,” she says. “At The WAE Clinic, our mission is not just to treat illnesses but to guide patients toward a healthier, more fulfilling life.”