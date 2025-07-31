Thrive Wellness in Tunica    



Working to Promote Health With a Holistic Approach

This past April, Bethanne Graves and her husband, Chuck, decided to buy Bash Fitness, a gym located at 1263 Main Street in Tunica. Because Graves was the studio manager for the previous owner at that time, she felt confident she already had an understanding of the business. Bash Fitness was originally opened in 2023, but when Graves took over, she changed the name to Thrive Wellness.

“I’ve lived in Tunica for twenty-four years now,” says Graves. “I had been praying to find my path after not working outside the home since my youngest graduated from high school four years ago. In January of this year, things just started falling into place.”

Before she started working in fitness, Graves says she had a career in banking. Although it’s something she enjoyed, she “didn’t want to be tied down Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in a real job” after she had a health scare a few years ago.

“Two and a half years ago I was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma,” says Graves. “Three days later I had my right kidney removed. At forty-five, it was a huge wake up call. And, we have lots of kids and grandkids that keep us busy. I didn’t want to miss out on family time.”

With her husband being semi-retired and all her children having moved out of the house, Graves wanted something to do with her time now that was flexible enough to.

After her diagnosis, Graves says she started cleaning up what was going into and on her body. Over the last year and a half, she has lost forty pounds and become more educated about how to take care of herself holistically.

“I had training under the previous owner and instructors,” says Graves. “I’ve also researched a lot on my own. If all goes well, I will take the required classes to become an official Stott Reformer Instructor in the fall.”

Over time, Brooks says she has only made small changes aesthetically to Thrive Wellness. But she has added a tanning bed, a masseuse that comes once per month, and more pilates classes as well as spin, yoga, and barre classes.

“It was a very smooth transition for everyone,” says Graves. “We tried not to make too many changes at once. The clients were comfortable and loyal and we didn’t want to rock their boat.” Originally, when the previous owners had the business, it was only available to women.

“The men’s desire to get involved has now led to men’s classes as well,” says Graves.

“I’m completely open to anything that will help the people of our community look and feel better.”

Classes are instructor-led and held each Monday–Friday. Each class is about fifty minutes long and they typically start around 5:15 a.m. and run off and on throughout each day.

“We have reformer pilates, spin, barre and boot camp,” says Graves. “There is something for everyone regardless of age or gender. Our instructors are great at pushing the clients to reach their potential each class.”

Graves believes her business is not just a run of the mill “gym,” but instead a school of sorts.

“It’s a small class setting with individualized attention by an instructor with a set time to show up,” says Graves. “This helps hold people accountable. I’ve found that most people don’t want to or have the desire to just show up at the gym and workout.”

Because emotional connections are so important, especially for women, Graves feels the classroom atmosphere adds to the workout. Creating a group of women who are all focused on the same goal, and an opportunity to meet other women who may not be “in ‘your circle’” is important.

“While we’re in the studio, most ladies make time to visit before, during, and after class,” says Graves. “It’s really pretty awesome to see. Women loving, supporting, uplifting and praying for each other while in the studio. It warms my heart to see it. We have so much fun it almost doesn’t feel like a workout.”

Graves shares that three years ago she wouldn’t have believed someone if they told her she would be where she is now. She feels God has been with her along the way preparing her for this new journey.

“Moving forward, I’d also like to find ways to get more youth involved,” says Graves. “I’d like to target the young girls in our community. Start them early with Bible study, focusing on self-love, protecting their bodies, nutritional awareness, and exercise.” Graves would also like to continue to add “more services the people of this community can benefit from.”

“The Lord knew exactly what I needed,” says Graves. “It’s been an amazing journey and I’ve been blessed immeasurably. Thrive drives me to help people live their best life! We only get one shot at this. I don’t want a cancer diagnosis to be the wake-up call for others like it was for me. Thank God my cancer was treatable. Not everyone is that fortunate.”

Graves stresses that couldn’t do everything she does without her team. “I’ve got some incredible ladies working with me,” says Graves. “Thrive also has some very loyal and dedicated clients. They have been the backbone of the business since day one. They are truly a blessing to me.

“As classes fill, we try our best to form new classes or find another class that works for them. Once clients find a class or classes that work for them they commit to those for the month and pay accordingly,” she says.