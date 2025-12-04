U.S. Department of Energy Grant Established at Ole Miss  

A new grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will establish a scientific computing hub at the University of Mississippi, helping students across the state prepare for careers in advanced computing, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The Department of Energy has awarded a $1.8 million Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research grant to create an advanced computing hub on the UM campus. The project will allow students from Ole Miss, Jackson State University, the University of Southern Mississippi and elsewhere in the region to develop and maintain software that will support national and international particle physics experiments.

“This recognition from the Department of Energy shows that we have established strong research groups in this area of expertise,” says Gavin Davies, associate professor of physics and astronomy. “What this allows us to do is continue supporting our current experiments with that expertise while training the next generation.”