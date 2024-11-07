University Opens New Space for Graphene Research, Innovation Hub

The University of Mississippi christened a new space for the Center for Graphene Research and Innovation on Oct. 18. Housed in the Jackson Avenue Center, the new space allows the center to expand its thriving research into uses and applications of graphene and other nanomaterials.

“The establishment of CGRI came at a pivotal moment in our university’s growth, not long after we achieved R1 status,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “Our expertise in this groundbreaking field positions the University of Mississippi at the forefront of innovation. CGRI is a jewel in the crown of our research enterprise and serves as a model of successful collaboration for other institutions and agencies.”

Graphene, a form of carbon made of a single layer of atoms, is just one of the many nanomaterials that the center focuses on, Al-Ostaz said. Nanomaterials are materials that have at least one dimension measuring between 1 and 100 nanometers, or about one thousand times smaller than the width of a human hair.

The Center for Graphene Research and Innovation was founded in 2017. It serves as a bridge between university research and industrial applications of nanomaterials.

The center has developed numerous military and civilian applications for nanomaterials, such as water filtration systems, body armor, semiconductors and construction materials.

The center has ongoing partnerships with multiple universities, government agencies and industry leaders, including Jackson State University, the University of Southern Mississippi and U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center.

“Certainly, your attendance today is an indication of the vital role this center will play in keeping Americans safe,” said U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker. “We’re going to make asphalt stronger with graphene, and we’re going to do it right here. We’re going to make concrete stronger and we’re going to make life easier for our service members.