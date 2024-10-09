Van Cleve Named Chairman of IIAM

Seldon Van Cleve, President of Van Cleve Insurance in Indianola, has been elected Chairman of the Independent Insurance Agents of Mississippi. Van Cleve’s election as Chairman follows an active involvement with the association that includes serving as Chairman-Elect, Vice Chairman, an Executive Committee member, and Young Agents Chairman.

Van Cleve has been in the insurance industry for thity-one years since earning his degree in general business with an insurance minor from the University of Mississippi. Seldon has served as president of the Indianola Rotary Club as well as the Sunflower County Ole Miss Alumni Association. He currently serves on the advisory board for Planters Bank and Trust. He also served on the advisory board for the Ole Miss Risk Management and Insurance Program and the Safeco Advisory Council. Van Cleve is very active in his community and church, serving as past Commissioner for the Indianola Boys Baseball Association and Senior Warden at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

Other IIAM officers include: John Morgan Mims of The Insurance Center in Meridian as Chairman-Elect; Jon Pointer of Gallagher Insurance Group in Ridgeland as Vice Chairman; Durr Boyles as Treasurer; and Scott Gray of Insurance Solutions of MS in Meridian as National Director.

Founded in 1898, the Independent Insurance Agents of Mississippi is one of Mississippi’s oldest and largest associations, representing more than 200 independent insurance agencies located throughout the state. Independent insurance agents provide customers with a choice of policies from a variety of insurance companies and offer multiple lines of insurance including property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit plans and retirement products.