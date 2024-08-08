Webster Named Interim President at MDCC 

Longtime Employee Took the Reins on July 1

Teresa Webster

The Mississippi Delta Community College Board has named alumnus Teresa Webster as Interim President. Former President, Dr. Tyrone Jackson retired in June creating the vacancy. Webster, an alumnus and longtime employee of MDCC took over the responsibilities on July 1.

“I’m going to give it 200 percent,” says Webster. “My main mission, which I know may seem simplistic, is to keep the ship afloat and plug any holes and keep her going straight.”

Webster, a Clarksdale native, found her way to MDCC as a student when she followed her then boyfriend and now husband, Roland, to the Moorhead campus. Webster completed her Associate’s Degree at MDJC and then continued her education at Delta State University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Business. She and Roland moved to Memphis where he worked for FedEx and she took on a teaching job. A job transfer brought them back to the Delta and soon Webster was back “home” Mississippi Delta Community College.

Webster was interviewed and hired by legendary MDCC Vocational Director, the late Charles P. Foley – a highly decorated World War II veteran and the man created the first Vocational Technical School in Mississippi when MDCC was still known as Mississippi Delta Junior College.

“I was hired by Charles Foley and that’s when I became a business teacher in the Career Tech,” she says.

In 1993, Webster earned a Master of Education with an Administration and Supervision emphasis from Delta State University. Webster has had plenty of doors opened for her at MDCC and has never left since returning years ago.

“I found my niche here,” she says. “Mary Ellen Holloway and Patsy Dowell tapped into leadership abilities I didn’t know I had. They both encouraged me to run for a Beta Lambda office which I did and I served as Secretary one year and President the next year. That was the beginning of my leadership abilities. That meant a great deal to me because they saw something I didn’t see and I attribute them with starting me on the leadership path.

Webster is beginning her thirty-forth year of service at MDCC. Having taught for both the College of Career-Technical, Adult Education and the University Transfer program, her wealth of experience has prepared her to lead the school she loves. In 2012, Webster was tapped to assume the MDCC e-learning coordinator duties along with her teaching responsibilities. She was later chosen to become the business department chair. Then, in 2016, she was selected to serve as the vice-president of instruction.

During her tenure at Mississippi Delta Community College, Webster has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to education. She is a former MDCC HEADWAE award winner, recipient of MDCC’s Lamplighter award and TROJAN teacher of distinction.

Webster’s commitment to professional development led her to complete the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy in 2018. In 2021, Webster was chosen by The Enterprise-Tocsin as a Woman of Influence. She was awarded the Trojan Spirit Award in 2022. She is also a member of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Academic Officers’ Association, of which she has served as secretary and president. Her path from the classroom to leadership and administration wasn’t on her career map, but in 2016 Carol Walden retired and Webster was asked if she was interested in being the next Vice President of Instruction.

“I love the classroom. I loved teaching. I thought, well, ok, I put my name in the hat. And here I am eight years later. I’m really humbled and honored to fill this position temporarily. It’s very humbling and it is a huge honor. I’m a firm believer in not going in and making a bunch of changes. You need to sit back, watch and see what needs to be fixed. I was taught that in leadership class, and I know some things are broken and I will need to resolve those issues. I’m going to give it my very best for this institution I love.”