By Charlotte Buchanan

“Take me to Ruleville,” an advertising slogan for North Sunflower Medical Center has become one of the best known and often repeated phrases in the Delta. Robyn Marlow, Director of Community and Employee Relations at North Sunflower Medical Center has an interesting story to tell about how the slogan originated. “The original slogan actually came from the residents of the surrounding communities. My husband Billy, who is Executive Director of North Sunflower Medical Center, would be out and about in surrounding communities and hear statements such as, “If I ever need medical care, I told my children, take me to Ruleville”.

Through her work as Director of Community Relations Marlow has seen that slogan bring improvements and success to North Sunflower Medical Center. “Through my position, I am able to spread the word about all services, new and old offered by NSMC. Throughout the years, many services and specialties have been added to NSMC’s vast list of services available to our patients. A few examples are Cardiology, Pediatric Oral Surgery, ENT Surgery, Pediatric Sub-Specialties, Telehealth, Chronic Care Management, Diabetes Management and more.

In addition to her work for NSMC, she is very active in community activities. Marlow has been treasurer of the Ruleville Chamber of Commerce since 2009. She is a member of the Tallahatchie General Hospital Medical Foundation board as well as a board member of the Ruleville Development Council. She has served as chairman of the Great Ruleville Roast and Run in 2018 and 2019.

Marlow has been recognized many times for her outstanding work in the health care field, including an award in appreciation for services provided to the Center for Community and Economic Development at Delta State University to improve quality of Health Care to individuals in the Mississippi Delta. She received the Debbie Simmons “I Care” Social work recognition award in 2009. The Enterprise Tocsin Newspaper in Indianola honored her in their Women of Influence and Top 40 under 40. Marlow has received awards for Excellence in Healthcare Marketing as well as Maggie Awards sponsored by Mississippi Hospital Association.

While Marlow is pleased with strides made in healthcare for Delta residents, she sees areas that are needed. “I feel that more Telehealth/Telemedicine services are needed. Many people throughout the Delta often have to pay a driver to take them to their medical appointments. Medicaid transportation services are available, but many may not have this available. Telehealth / Telemedicine offers medication refills, chronic care management right from the comfort of your home. These services have been an asset during the COVID 19 pandemic. We need better funding and more access to Wi-Fi in rural areas.”

Robyn and Billy Marlow live in Ruleville and have a blended family of four children and two grandchildren.