Vicksburg Lumber Mill to Expand Operations Creating 125 Jobs

Vicksburg Forest Products is opening a lumber mill in Vicksburg. After significant upgrades and modifications are complete, the multi-million dollar corporate investment will create 125 jobs.

“Vicksburg’s ideal location combined with the region’s fertile timberland positions Vicksburg Forest Products for years of success in Warren County. I commend the team at Vicksburg Forest Products for re-purposing the lumber mill and for bringing so many jobs to the people of Vicksburg,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.

In March 2018, Anderson Tully Company announced the closure of its Vicksburg operations as of May 15th. Jackson-based Vicksburg Forest Products purchased the assets associated with Anderson Tully and is investing in significant plant upgrades. Once operational, Vicksburg Forest Products will manufacture Southern Yellow Pine lumber with a goal of producing up to 100-million board feet per shift. The company plans to purchase raw materials from a number of landowners in the surrounding area.

“Our company is proud to be investing in Vicksburg, where we believe there is both a talented workforce and a strong sense of community. We are especially appreciative of the pro-business environment that the State of Mississippi and Vicksburg have showcased to us through the coordinated efforts of the Vicksburg-Warren Economic Development Partnership and the Mississippi Development Authority,” said Billy Van Devender, manager of Vicksburg Forest Products. “We look forward to having a long and prosperous future in the Vicksburg community and the Warren County area.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is assisting with site improvements. The city of Vicksburg also is assisting with public site improvements. “With 66 percent of the state’s geography comprising approximately 20-million acres of forestland in Mississippi, forestry is a strong and growing economic driver throughout the state,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “The state’s abundance of natural resources make Mississippi the ideal location for the state’s new and existing forest products companies to achieve their goals.”

Vicksburg Forest Products’ ownership group has significant manufacturing experience with Southern Yellow Pine with ownership in Southeastern Timber Products in Ackerman. The company plans to begin operations in Vicksburg in late July.