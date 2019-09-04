By Charlotte Buchanan

Scott Barber is a native of New York, has lived in Germantown, TN for the past eleven years, but spends each day promoting the Delta area in his position as Regional President of Caesar’s Entertainment and volunteer Chairman of the Tourism Commission.

In addition to his position as Regional President, overseeing Horseshoe Tunica and Tunica Roadhouse, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino and Hotel, as well as Harrah’s North in Kansas City, Barber takes time to serve on many boards for non-profit organizations. “It has been my honor to work with the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, as well as United Way. Currently, I am chairman of the Tunica Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Tourism Commission.” he says. Barber is the former Chairman of the Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association and the former President of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Barber feels that the gaming industry has made a very positive impact on the Mississippi Delta. “Our industry continues to positively impact the Delta by providing jobs as well as entertainment options to attract out of state visitors. According to the Mississippi Gaming Commission, Mississippi Delta casinos in the Northern and Central regions saw yearly 374,000 out of state visitors and employed nearly 18,000 people in the month of June alone”, Barber says.

Though Barber is not a native Deltan, he is a strong believer in its resources. “The Delta is rich in resources that can be used in many different ways The land itself has long been used as a great resource for farming. The natural compliment to the land in the Delta is the people and culture. A strong workforce is a valuable commodity and I believe the Delta region is known as a strong, resilient, working region,” he says.

Barber believes that his involvement with the Tunica Tourism Commission and the Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association is contributing to improvements in the Delta area. “We work with other boards and their members to lead decisions that affect commerce and tourism in Tunica We work to continue improving our offerings and position in the national gaming and tourism market. This is to ensure that Tunica is a desirable and vibrant destination. In turn, lodging and entertainment dollars are brought in which helps to employ Delta residents and fund city and state operating budget,” he commented.

Barber holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Administration from the University of Nevada, as well as an Associate of Arts degree in Hotel Administration from Paul Smith’s College in Paul Smith, New York.

The twenty-eight-year veteran of the gaming industry is always seeking ways to enhance the business. He was successful in rebranding the Sheraton Tunica into the Tunica Roadhouse, as well as securing a partnership with Air Tran Airways to provide commercial airline service to Tunica. He is a tireless worker for his industry which, at the same time, brings improvements for the Delta.